MS patient may 'defer' assisted suici...

MS patient may 'defer' assisted suicide to undergo stem cell therapy in Serbia

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

A SCOT with crippling multiple sclerosis who planned to end his life at a Swiss suicide clinic has revealed he is applying to undergo an experimental stem cell treatment abroad in a last ditch attempt to reverse his symptoms and prolong his life. Colin Campbell, from Inverness , said he would postpone his appointment at the LifeCircle clinic in Basel, where he had expected to end his life on June 15, if he was accepted for the pioneering therapy by medical chain, Swiss Medica.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC