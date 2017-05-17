MS patient may 'defer' assisted suicide to undergo stem cell therapy in Serbia

A SCOT with crippling multiple sclerosis who planned to end his life at a Swiss suicide clinic has revealed he is applying to undergo an experimental stem cell treatment abroad in a last ditch attempt to reverse his symptoms and prolong his life. Colin Campbell, from Inverness , said he would postpone his appointment at the LifeCircle clinic in Basel, where he had expected to end his life on June 15, if he was accepted for the pioneering therapy by medical chain, Swiss Medica.

