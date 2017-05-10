Levy Sees Pie Attack As Sign Some Ser...

Levy Sees Pie Attack As Sign Some Serbs 'Not Ready For The Truth'

On May 10, French writer and philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy was hit by a pie thrown from the audience as he was being interviewed by Serbian director Goran Markovic at the Belgrade Cultural Center. The group of youths responsible then stormed the stage and ordered Levy to "get out of Belgrade."

Chicago, IL

