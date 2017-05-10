Kosovo's president calls parliamentar...

Kosovo's president calls parliamentary election for June 11

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci called an early parliamentary election for June 11 after the government was dismissed in a no-confidence motion. Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci gives an interview for REUTERS in his office in Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 16, 2017.

