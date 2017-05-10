Ivo Angelov Silver Medalist at Novi S...

Ivo Angelov Silver Medalist at Novi Sad European Championship

Sunday May 7 Read more: Sofia News Agency

Bulgarian Ivo Angelov won the silver medal in the 59 kg weight class at the European Greco-Rom Wrestling Championship in Novi Sad , Serbia, BNR reported. He lost the final 1:3 to the representative of Serbia Christian Friz who became the first Serbian wrestler with a continental title.

Chicago, IL

