Int'l agricultural fair kicks off in Serbia
The 84th International Agricultural Fair opened Saturday in Serbian city of Novi Sad, with latest machines on display from around 60 countries. Opening the fair, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that agriculture is one of Serbia's biggest development potentials and that international cooperation in this area at a regional level such as that with Bosnia and Herzegovina is of extreme significance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC