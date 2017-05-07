Interview: Serbian expert speaks high...

Interview: Serbian expert speaks highly of upcoming Belt & Road forum in Beijing

The upcoming Belt and Road forum in Beijing will be one of the most important, constructive and productive international conferences reflecting global economic changes and challenges, a Serbian expert on international relations said in a recent interview with Xinhua. "It will demonstrate strong political will in favor of win-win cooperation, innovative, inclusive and sustainable development, as well as be in favor of peace and stability," said Zivadin Jovanovic, founder and president of the Belgrade Forum for a World of Equals and the Silk Road Connectivity Research Center, two NGO think tanks.

