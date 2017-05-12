Interview: Serbia eyes opportunities ...

Interview: Serbia eyes opportunities at Belt and Road forum in Beijing: PM

Serbia sees the upcoming Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing as a chance to confirm agreed joint projects with China and to expand cooperation within the Belt and Road Initiative, Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia's prime minister and president-elect, told Xinhua in an interview. Vucic, who served two mandates as prime minister since 2014, won the April 2 presidential elections as a candidate of the ruling coalition led by his Progressive Party.

Chicago, IL

