Huge Russian mosaic arrives at Serbia's largest church
An enormous Russian mosaic started arriving at the largest Orthodox church in the Balkans Wednesday, in what Serbia's leaders hailed as a sign of "eternal" friendship between the two Slavic nations. The first part of the 40-ton mosaic, personally approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrived in 66 sections at the Saint Sava temple in Belgrade, one of the largest of Christian Orthodox churches in the world.
