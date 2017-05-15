FK Cukaricki Ghanaian midfielder Obeng Regan happy with strike against Spartak Subotica
Ghanaian midfielder Obeng Regan is thrilled to have scored for FK Cukaricki despite losing 2-1 to Spartak Subotica in the Serbian Superlig over the weekend. "I have not started many games this season though I always train hard and I am in top form, I decided to prove when I was made to start and I did it," he is quoted by footballmadeinghana.
