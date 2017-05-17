Feature: Belt and Road brings China's...

Feature: Belt and Road brings China's premium agricultural brands to Serbia

Riding a wave of the Belt and Road Initiative and fast-developing China-Serbia partnership, dozens of Chinese companies are eyeing the Serbian market. More than 40 Chinese companies are showcasing their products at an agriculture exhibition in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, which was officially opened on Tuesday.

