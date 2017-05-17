Feature: Belt and Road brings China's premium agricultural brands to Serbia
Riding a wave of the Belt and Road Initiative and fast-developing China-Serbia partnership, dozens of Chinese companies are eyeing the Serbian market. More than 40 Chinese companies are showcasing their products at an agriculture exhibition in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad, which was officially opened on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC