Bjarki, Dr. Rubinstein, SNTS, and Vatican Shadow Added to EXIT's #NSNS Stage

EXIT's No Sleep Novi Sad stage has a concept of having world-known clubs take over each night. Previous years' #NSNS stage has hosted showcases by Tresor , Nitsa , Concrete , Grelle Forelle , Drugstore , and 20/44 ; this year has Glasgow's Sub Club , Brussels's Fuse , London's Avant Garde, and Paris' Concrete .

