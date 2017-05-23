Belgrade is 'prepared' in case Pristina renews UNESCO bid

If Pristina renews its failed 2015 bid to join UNESCO, Serbia is prepared to fight diplomatically to prevent it, says Serbia's ambassador to this UN agency. Darko Tanaskovic told Pristina-based Serbian language daily Jedinstvo that the precondition for success is all-Serb unity - "that is, for all institutions of the state and society, and the Serbian Orthodox Church , to come together and coordinate their activities, as was the case in the final phase of the campaign in 2015."

