Belgrade authorities demolish illegal mosque ahead of...

People look at the masjid building under construction after it was demolished by the reason of it being unauthorized in Zemun Polje neighborhood of Belgrade, Serbia on May 26, 2017. BELGRADE: Local authorities demolished an illegal mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade after Serbian police secured the area in a pre-dawn action on Friday, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, despite protests by local Muslims and Islamic clergy.

