A Message To My Serbian Friends In Response To The Incident In Belgrade
In itself, the aggressive disruption of a film festival by a group of nationalistic Serbian communists deserves little attention, so thoroughly does it discredit the pathetic individuals who committed it. It is indeed regrettable that the people of Belgrade were prevented from discussing the future of ISIS, its criminal endeavor, and the valiant struggle of the Kurdish Peshmerga.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
