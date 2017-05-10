A Message To My Serbian Friends In Re...

A Message To My Serbian Friends In Response To The Incident In Belgrade

In itself, the aggressive disruption of a film festival by a group of nationalistic Serbian communists deserves little attention, so thoroughly does it discredit the pathetic individuals who committed it. It is indeed regrettable that the people of Belgrade were prevented from discussing the future of ISIS, its criminal endeavor, and the valiant struggle of the Kurdish Peshmerga.

