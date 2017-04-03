Vucic reacts to protests: It's okay as long as it's peaceful
PM and president-elect Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday commented on a protest in Belgrade last night to say that "everyone has the right to express their opinion." Protests were also organized, via social networks, in Novi Sad and Nis by those dissatisfied with the outcome of Sunday's presidential elections.
