Turkey behind 'Greater Albania' ideas - report

Photo: Tanjug There is suspicion that Turkish intelligence is behind the statements about the redrawing borders in the Balkans and "the spread of the Greater Albania idea." The Belgrade-based newspaper Vecernje Novosti is reporting this, adding that the treats against Serbia that have been arriving from Tirana, Pristina and Presevo in a synchronized manner, have been prepared in Ankara.

Chicago, IL

