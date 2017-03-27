Tower
Iriski Venac TV Tower is a 170 metres tall TV tower built of concrete on Iriski Venac near Novi Sad, Serbia. It consists of a 120 metres tall concrete structure with two baskets on which the 30 metres long section with FM-antennas has been placed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar 8
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC