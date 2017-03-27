Tower

Iriski Venac TV Tower is a 170 metres tall TV tower built of concrete on Iriski Venac near Novi Sad, Serbia. It consists of a 120 metres tall concrete structure with two baskets on which the 30 metres long section with FM-antennas has been placed.

Chicago, IL

