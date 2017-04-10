Top Serbian side ZFK Napredak Krusevac invite accomplished Black...

Top Serbian side ZFK Napredak Kruseva...

Top Serbian side ZFK Napredak Krusevac have invited experienced Black Queens head coach Yusif Basigi for a six-week attachment with their female side currently playing in the Professional Super League in Serbia. Basigi who was supposed to have left Ghana for his new experience could not move on the slated date but will be departing for the attachment later this month.

