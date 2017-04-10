Top Serbian side ZFK Napredak Krusevac invite accomplished Black...
Top Serbian side ZFK Napredak Krusevac have invited experienced Black Queens head coach Yusif Basigi for a six-week attachment with their female side currently playing in the Professional Super League in Serbia. Basigi who was supposed to have left Ghana for his new experience could not move on the slated date but will be departing for the attachment later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC