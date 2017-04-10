Thousands protest Serbia presidential outcome for 7th day
Protesters march during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Thousands of people have protested for the seventh consecutive day against the presidential election victory of Serbia's powerful Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, amid fresh allegations by the opposition of a rigged vote count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC