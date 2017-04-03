Thousands Of Serbians Stage Fourth Ni...

Thousands Of Serbians Stage Fourth Night Of Protest Over Presidential Vote

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Weekday Magazine

Thousands of mostly young people gathered in Belgrade and other Serbian towns on April 6 for a fourth straight evening of protest over the election of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as Serbia's new president. The protesters, mostly college and high school students, marched for several hours on the streets of central Belgrade, blowing whistles and trumpets and carrying banners reading, "Down with dictatorship," "Freedom of media," and "We don't want to be cheap labor."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar 8 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,728 • Total comments across all topics: 280,131,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC