Thousands Of Serbians Stage Fourth Night Of Protest Over Presidential Vote
Thousands of mostly young people gathered in Belgrade and other Serbian towns on April 6 for a fourth straight evening of protest over the election of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as Serbia's new president. The protesters, mostly college and high school students, marched for several hours on the streets of central Belgrade, blowing whistles and trumpets and carrying banners reading, "Down with dictatorship," "Freedom of media," and "We don't want to be cheap labor."
