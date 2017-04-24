'They are in critical need': Campaign...

'They are in critical need': Campaign urges action to help those...

CBC News

Two Serbian human rights activists hold banners saying: 'No to homophobia, lesbophobia, transphobia' and 'Thank you brave journalists,' during a protest against reported persecution of gay men in Chechnya outside the Russian embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday. A community hub for LGBT people in Winnipeg is urging world leaders, including the United Nations and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to intervene in the persecution of gay men in Chechnya.

Chicago, IL

