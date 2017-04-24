'They are in critical need': Campaign urges action to help those...

Two Serbian human rights activists hold banners saying: 'No to homophobia, lesbophobia, transphobia' and 'Thank you brave journalists,' during a protest against reported persecution of gay men in Chechnya outside the Russian embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, on Wednesday. A community hub for LGBT people in Winnipeg is urging world leaders, including the United Nations and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to intervene in the persecution of gay men in Chechnya.

