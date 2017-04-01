The second-most popular candidate in ...

The second-most popular candidate in Serbia's presidential election is a joke. For real.

Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Student and presidential candidate Luka Maksimovic, right, also known as "Beli," receives a gift before his campaign rally in Mladenovac, Serbia, on March 30. PANCEVO, Serbia - The Serbian presidential elections are on Sunday, and the runner up is a 25-year-old parody candidate. Polls have current Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic as the front-runner by a wide margin in the 11-man race for the presidency, but the character in second place says almost as much about the political scene in the Balkan country as the wide margin between them.

