The Savamala case: A year without pro...

The Savamala case: A year without progress

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: EurActiv.com

The failure of the Serbian judiciary to make tangible progress in resolving the bulldozing of buildings in Belgrade's Savamala district brought angry citizens out on the street again on 25 April, a year after the event occurred. EURACTIV.rs reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,728 • Total comments across all topics: 280,600,255

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC