The Savamala case: A year without progress
The failure of the Serbian judiciary to make tangible progress in resolving the bulldozing of buildings in Belgrade's Savamala district brought angry citizens out on the street again on 25 April, a year after the event occurred. EURACTIV.rs reports.
