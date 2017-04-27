Telenor, VIP to stop Kosovo operations on 1 May

Mobile brand, have confirmed that they will stop providing mobile services in Kosovo from 1 May, in accordance with an EU-brokered agreement between Pristina and Belgrade over telecoms services in Serbia and Kosovo. On that date, the duo will remove fifteen base stations , whilst two of Telenor's towers will be donated to the municipalities of Leposavic and Kosovska Mitrovica.

