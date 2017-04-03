Serbia's powerful PM claims landslide presidential win
Serbia's powerful Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic claimed victory Sunday in the presidential election that was a test of his authoritarian rule, an outcome that could expand Russia's influence in the Balkans. Current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic, right, arrives at a polling station to cast his ballot, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 2, 2017.
