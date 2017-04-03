Serbia's powerful PM claims landslide...

Serbia's powerful PM claims landslide presidential win

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Serbia's powerful Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic claimed victory Sunday in the presidential election that was a test of his authoritarian rule, an outcome that could expand Russia's influence in the Balkans. Current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic, right, arrives at a polling station to cast his ballot, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar 8 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,021 • Total comments across all topics: 280,015,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC