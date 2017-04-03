Serbians protest outcome of president...

Serbians protest outcome of presidential race for third day

Read more: The Gazette

Several thousand people rallied in Serbia's capital for the third day in row on Wednesday to protest the victory of the country's powerful leader, Aleksandar Vucic, in last weekend's presidential election. Blowing whistles and chanting slogans against Vucic, crowds marched through Belgrade and other cities.

