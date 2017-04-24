Serbian judges extend period in which...

Serbian judges extend period in which Romania can request Sebastian Ghita's extradition

Serbian Supreme Court judges have extended by 40 days, at Romania's request, the period in which the extradition request for Sebastian Ghita can be filed, Serbian Supreme Court Spokesperson Bojana Stankovic stated, being quoted by the Tanjug press agency. Supreme Court Spokesperson Bojana Stankovic stated on Wednesday, for the Tanjug press agency, that the court extended by 40 days, at the Romanian Justice Ministry's request, the period in which the extradition request can be filed.

