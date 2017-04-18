'Serbia is secular; State and Church agree on key issues'
According to Tanjug, he told reporters after the meeting that there was "a high level of agreement" between them on "key matters significant to the state and the nation." At the same time, Vucic "underscored that Serbia is a secular state," and "highlighted the role of the Serbian Orthodox Church in preserving the Serbian cultural, spiritual and national identity in the former Yugoslavia and around the world."
