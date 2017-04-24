Reparations: Arabs get 100 times more than Holocaust victims
The Israel NGO Mattot Arim rails against what it calls the "blatant and unjust double standard" in the matter of restitution to Jews whose land was stolen during the Holocaust. While Israel, according to its recently-passed and oft-condemned Regulation Law, offers 125% of the value of land taken from alleged PA land-owners, European countries offer Holocaust victim Jews a tiny fraction of that, if any.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
