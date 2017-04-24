Reparations: Arabs get 100 times more than Holocaust victims

The Israel NGO Mattot Arim rails against what it calls the "blatant and unjust double standard" in the matter of restitution to Jews whose land was stolen during the Holocaust. While Israel, according to its recently-passed and oft-condemned Regulation Law, offers 125% of the value of land taken from alleged PA land-owners, European countries offer Holocaust victim Jews a tiny fraction of that, if any.

