Protests in Belgrade Mark Anniversary of Controversial...

Thousands of people joined a march on the Serbian government buildings in Belgrade on Tuesday, April 25, the first anniversary of a series of controversial nighttime demolitions that took place in the city.Similar protests took place in 2016, after several buildings in the city's Savamala district were demolished by masked men. The protest both last year and on Tuesday night were led by the Ne Davimo Beograd group, which opposes a multi-billion-euro, UAE-backed waterside development in the city.

