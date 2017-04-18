PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov: I Will Intercede for Bulgarian Minority in Western Outlands
Interim Prime Minister Gerdzhikov met with members of the National Council of the Bulgarian minority in Serbia and discussed issues of concern to the Bulgarians in the Western Outlands. The meeting took place in Bosilegrad where the Prime Minister is attending the opening of the twenty-fourth edition of the International Children's Easter Festival, Government Press Office announced, cited by Focus News Agency.
