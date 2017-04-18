PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov: I Will Interced...

PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov: I Will Intercede for Bulgarian Minority in Western Outlands

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Sofia News Agency

Interim Prime Minister Gerdzhikov met with members of the National Council of the Bulgarian minority in Serbia and discussed issues of concern to the Bulgarians in the Western Outlands. The meeting took place in Bosilegrad where the Prime Minister is attending the opening of the twenty-fourth edition of the International Children's Easter Festival, Government Press Office announced, cited by Focus News Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,963 • Total comments across all topics: 280,402,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC