Piano-violin duo brings mature eloquence to Phillips Collection

23 hrs ago

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events When chamber music comes together, there's really nothing like it: expert individuals working as one to achieve something greater than could be achieved alone. That would be a fair description of the recital Sunday afternoon at the Phillips Collection by violinist Anthony Marwood and pianist Aleksandar Madzar.

