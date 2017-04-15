Nazarbayev congratulates Aleksandar Vucic on being elected as President of Serbia
Pre-election posters showing current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic right and ultranationalist Serbian Radical Party leader Vojislav Seselj was Vucic's mentor in the 1990s, in Belgrade Serbia Thursday The presidential role in Serbia is largely ceremonial, but local commentators expected Vucic to retain his influence on the ruling Progressive Party through the appointment of a loyal successor as prime minister. "It was important for victory to be clean as a whistle", said Vucic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC