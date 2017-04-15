Nazarbayev congratulates Aleksandar V...

Nazarbayev congratulates Aleksandar Vucic on being elected as President of Serbia

Pre-election posters showing current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic right and ultranationalist Serbian Radical Party leader Vojislav Seselj was Vucic's mentor in the 1990s, in Belgrade Serbia Thursday The presidential role in Serbia is largely ceremonial, but local commentators expected Vucic to retain his influence on the ruling Progressive Party through the appointment of a loyal successor as prime minister. "It was important for victory to be clean as a whistle", said Vucic.

