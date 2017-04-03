Military jet crashes in Serbia, 2 pil...

Military jet crashes in Serbia, 2 pilots missing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, a Serbian air force Super Galeb-4 , multi-purpose jet rolls on the tarmac before a flight during the joint Russian-Serbian military exercises BARS 2016, at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's defense ministry says an air force jet has crashed in western Serbia with two of its crew missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar 8 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,514 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC