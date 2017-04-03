Military jet crashes in Serbia, 2 pilots missing

In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, a Serbian air force Super Galeb-4 , multi-purpose jet rolls on the tarmac before a flight during the joint Russian-Serbian military exercises BARS 2016, at the military airport Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's defense ministry says an air force jet has crashed in western Serbia with two of its crew missing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.