McCain: Russia cooperated with Syria in chemical attack
BELGRADE, Serbia - U.S. Senator John McCain has accused Russia of having cooperated with Syria in a chemical weapons attack that has killed more than 80 people, including more than a dozen children. The Republican senator said Monday, April 10, at a press conference in Belgrade that he believes "the Russians knew about chemical weapons because they were operating exactly from the same base."
