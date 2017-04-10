McCain: Russia cooperated with Syria ...

McCain: Russia cooperated with Syria in chemical attack

BELGRADE, Serbia - U.S. Senator John McCain has accused Russia of having cooperated with Syria in a chemical weapons attack that has killed more than 80 people, including more than a dozen children. The Republican senator said Monday, April 10, at a press conference in Belgrade that he believes "the Russians knew about chemical weapons because they were operating exactly from the same base."

