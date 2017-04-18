JusMin Toader: Justice Ministry ready to start extradition procedure...
Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Tuesday that Sebastian Ghita's extradition procedure is prepared, but everything is on hold pending the courts' decisions. "We are currently waiting for courts to conclude the verifications regarding the legality of setting in motion the extradition procedure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC