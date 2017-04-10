Is Balkan Sympathy For Refugees A Thi...

Is Balkan Sympathy For Refugees A Thing Of The Past?

An area near abandoned staircases at the Belgrade bus station was home for several months to more than 1,000 refugees and migrants, mostly from Afghanistan and Pakistan, this winter. Around 8,000 refugees, most of them from the Middle East, remain stuck in Serbia long after the European Union closed its eastern border to newcomers in an attempt to close off migrants' so-called Balkan route to Western Europe.

