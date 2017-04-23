International mission member killed i...

International mission member killed in Ukraine blast

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: USA Today

A member of the OSCE's monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine has died and at least one other was injured after their vehicle was blown up by a mine in the Luhansk region.

