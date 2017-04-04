INTERNATIONAL: Benefit program for Holocaust survivors launched in Serbia

Lazar Krstajic, 86, left, a survivor of the World War II Nazi concentration camp of Sajmiste, where some 48,000 Jews, Serbs and Roma perished, passes by a monument to its victims in Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2011. A program to provide direct funds to Serbian Holocaust survivors all over the world has been launched in Serbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.