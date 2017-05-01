French court refuses to extradite Kos...

French court refuses to extradite Kosovo ex-prime minister

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A Kosovar walks past a giant banner reading in Albanian "Ramush Haradinaj is Kosova" with a portrait of former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj in capital Pristina, Kosovo Thursday, April 27, 2017. A French court has refused to extradite Haradinaj to Serbia to face war crimes charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,738,493

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC