French court refuses to extradite Kosovo ex-prime minister
A Kosovar walks past a giant banner reading in Albanian "Ramush Haradinaj is Kosova" with a portrait of former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj in capital Pristina, Kosovo Thursday, April 27, 2017. A French court has refused to extradite Haradinaj to Serbia to face war crimes charges.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
