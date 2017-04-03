EBRD to lend up to 50 mln euros for Serbian wind farm
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it would lend up to 50 million euros to Serbian company Electrawinds K-Wind to help finance one of the Balkan country's first wind farms. The 104.5 megawatts project in the northern town of Kovacica, estimated to cost 185 million euros, will be among the first large-scale privately-run wind farms in Serbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar 8
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC