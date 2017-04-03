EBRD to lend up to 50 mln euros for S...

EBRD to lend up to 50 mln euros for Serbian wind farm

6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it would lend up to 50 million euros to Serbian company Electrawinds K-Wind to help finance one of the Balkan country's first wind farms. The 104.5 megawatts project in the northern town of Kovacica, estimated to cost 185 million euros, will be among the first large-scale privately-run wind farms in Serbia.

Chicago, IL

