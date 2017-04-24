Court refuses extradition of Ramush Haradinaj to Serbia
Extradition of Kosovo's ex-PM - accused of war crimes by Serbia - blocked over fears he may not get a fair trial. In 2005 and 2007, Haradinaj was acquitted of war crimes at a UN tribunal in The Hague [File: Hazir Reka/Reuters] A French appeals court has turned down a Serbian request for the extradition of former Kosovo prime minister Ramush Haradinaj, who was a rebel commander during the 1998-99 Kosovo war.
