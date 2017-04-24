Brian Hodder: LGBTQ refugees need our help
Two Serbian human rights activists hold banners reading "No to homophobia, lesbophobia, transphobia" and right "Thank you brave journalists," during a protest against the reported persecution of gay men in Chechnya outside the Russian embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, April 26. The Novaya Gazeta newspaper has reported alleged police persecution of presumed gay groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC