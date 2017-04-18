Artist of the Day: Bernharda Xilko

Artist of the Day: Bernharda Xilko

LOCATION: Belgrade, Serbia PRIMARY MEDIA: Pencil, ink, digital [Photoshop, Clip Studio] EDUCATION: A bit of applied arts school and a family of painters and artists MAJOR PROJECTS: Plazma silkscreened book [Le Dernier Cri, France] GIFGA interview WHAT IS THE MOST VALUABLE PIECE OF ARTISTIC ADVICE YOU HAVE EVER RECEIVED, AND FROM WHO? "Quoi!? Encore pas fini!???" -Pakito Bolino MORE: Tumblr Chris McDonnell is the editor of Cartoon Brew's Artist of the Day feature. A founding member of the Meathaus comics/art collective, he has created animation for shows such as Yo Gabba Gabba and Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job! His books include Sasquatch's Big Hairy Drawing Book and Unfiltered: The Complete Ralph Bakshi.

