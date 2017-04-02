(Along Belt and Road) Interview: Serbian president says China shows...
Serbia looks forward to strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation with China under the Belt and Road Initiative, visiting Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic has said. In an exclusive interview with Xinhua on Friday, Nikolic said more projects would be carried out in the future so that Serbia could "fit much better within the Belt and Road Initiative."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar 8
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC