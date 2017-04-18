Aleksandar Vucic elected as Serbian President in 1st round of polls

Current Serbian Prime Minister and presidential candidate Aleksandar Vucic waves to his supporters during a pre-election rally in Belgrade Serbia Friday It is clear that the candidate of the coalition around the Progressive Party is making use of all means - both legal and illegal - to secure victory in the first round in order to present Vucic's triumph as if he had won referendum-like support for his increasingly authoritarian rule. Preliminary data show that former ombudsman Sasa Jankovic ranked second with 13.12 percent of votes, followed by comedian and political activist Luka Maksimovic with 8.37 percent and former foreign minister Vuk Jeremic 5.21 percent.

