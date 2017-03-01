Watch jobsworth track official try to stop Scottish star Laura Muir...
The middle-distance runner may have been puffed out after her 1500 metres victory but she still had too much pace for the party pooper in Belgrade. The 23-year-old middle-distance runner grabbed gold in the 1500 metres at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia today and was all set to celebrate with a lap of victory around the track.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb 20
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC