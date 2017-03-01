Watch jobsworth track official try to...

Watch jobsworth track official try to stop Scottish star Laura Muir...

Saturday

The middle-distance runner may have been puffed out after her 1500 metres victory but she still had too much pace for the party pooper in Belgrade. The 23-year-old middle-distance runner grabbed gold in the 1500 metres at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia today and was all set to celebrate with a lap of victory around the track.

