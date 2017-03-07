Tips for Mouse-Massage Parlor Personnel

An international team of mouse-massaging immunopharmacology researchers shares some of its secrets for massaging mice with a paintbrush or with gloved human hands, in this study: " Massage-like stroking boosts the immune system in mice ," Benjamin Major, Lorenza Rattazzi, Samuel Brod, Ivan Pilipovic, Gordana Leposavic , and Fulvio D'Acquisto , Scientific Reports , vol. 5, 2015.

