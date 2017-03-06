The Name of Mary Church
The Name of Mary Church is a Roman Catholic parish church in Novi Sad, Serbia, dedicated to the feast of the Holy Name of Mary. It is the largest church in Novi Sad, and is located in the city center on the Trg Slobode .
