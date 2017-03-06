The Name of Mary Church

The Name of Mary Church

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: TrekEarth

The Name of Mary Church is a Roman Catholic parish church in Novi Sad, Serbia, dedicated to the feast of the Holy Name of Mary. It is the largest church in Novi Sad, and is located in the city center on the Trg Slobode .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb 24 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb 21 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb 20 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
News Brazilian footballer in tears after racist chan... Feb 20 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC