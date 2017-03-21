The division line exercise and the 99 percent
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... This is an exercise I picked up from Srdja Popovic , one of the leaders of the Otpor! movement that toppled Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar 8
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb 24
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb 21
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb 20
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb 20
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC